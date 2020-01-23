Kanong Vang and Shoua Yang

Kanong A. Vang, 31, and Shoua Yang, 36, both with no permanent address, were charged Jan. 23 with felony bail jumping and fraud on innkeeper as a party to a crime. Vang and Yang stayed in an empty room in an Onalaska hotel Jan. 12 without checking in or paying for the room, according to the complaint. Vang was charged in a second complaint with felony bail jumping and retail theft. She switched the price tag of a $149.99 baby monitor with a $3.49 package of cookies at Target and bought the monitor at the self-checkout, then attempted to return it for the full price, according to the complaint.