Katelyn Sauey: Doyle should continue representing us

We don’t need more "yes people" in Madison, but that’s exactly what we seem to be getting from Ryan Huebsch. Whether it’s his father or Speaker Robin Vos, Ryan doesn’t seem to be able to say no to special interest groups -- and his campaign has shown nothing to suggest otherwise. His negative ads and party talking points show that he’s not ready to represent us.

I don't know about everyone else, but Huebsch has been spending so much of his daddy's money mailing me 3-4 mailers per day! It's that kind of uninformed, privileged spending that shows he's not prepared to represent Wisconsin. It's clear that he thinks he can just buy this election, and that uninformed voters will just go along with the propaganda he's spending so much money on.

I don’t want just another politician as my Representative. I want someone who is independent, listens to the needs of the people, and votes for us. That is the whole point in having a "representative." We need someone to represent the majority, and not just their friends and family. Steve Doyle has represented us for the last decade -- why would we throw that away for an unskilled politician who owes his career to his party and his father?

Katelyn Sauey

Holmen