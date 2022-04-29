Katherine Ford is VIVA Gallery guest artist in May

In the month of May VIVA Gallery welcomes guest artist Katherine Ford of Mt. Horeb. Ford calls herself a dyed-in-the-wool Wisconsinite. She has been sketching for personal enjoyment her whole life. Along with developing an artistic style she pursued and held a career in public service.

The last 15 years she shifted her creative focus to an exploration of watercolor painting. She has been developing a unique body of work that celebrates the rural world that surrounds her. Subject matter has evolved from a focus on closeups of ﬂowers to subjects including animals, landscapes, mechanicals and still-life. Viewers of her work will see that she ﬁnds beauty in overlooked subjects and her images evoke a knowledge gained by years of experience. Ford makes her artwork available through her website, as well as participation in area art shows, exhibitions and galleries. Check out her website, kjfordart.com for more about her and her work.