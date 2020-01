Kathleen A. Scott, 40, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 31 with child abuse intentionally causing bodily harm and felony bail jumping. Scott charged at and pulled the hair of a 13-year-old girl Jan. 27, then called her names including a racial slur, according to the criminal complaint. When released on a signature bond that same day, she returned to the child’s home in violation of her bond conditions, according to a second complaint.