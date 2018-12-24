Before we move on to the Christmas memory of Kathryne Humbel of La Crosse, we thought that a wintertime tip she passed along as an aside to her story is worth noting, in light of Foltz’s cold hands.
During a conversation, and without knowing Foltz’s topic, Humbel said, “In winter, my mom would boil eggs, and us kids each got two eggs to put in our pockets to keep our hands warm on the long walk to school.”
Practical mom, especially since she also sent them with a piece of buttered bread wrapped in waxed paper, so the kiddos had bread and boiled eggs for lunch.
Now, to Humbel’s submission:
“Growing up, my family was poor. Living one block from Myrick Park made me feel like the richest kid in La Crosse. Summers we had monkeys, foxes, black bears, raccoons and exotic birds, including the ducks.
“In winter, we had hills to slide on in cardboard boxes; we didn’t have any sleds. Ice skating at Emerson Rink was so much fun. Christmas was special — we had one window sill with nail holes in it, and mom would place a nail in the holes to hang our stockings on. We always got an orange in the toe, the only time of winter we got oranges and some hard candy. Today, oranges are still a special treat for me.”
