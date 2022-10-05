Kathy Redig: Choose candidates who will serve all people

Every week in our local papers, for some time now, citizens have been writing in asking us to support a particular candidate for a particular office.
As a pastor of a local church, I feel it is inappropriate for me to designate a particular person for any given office. But, as a pastor, I do feel it most appropriate, as a Christian, to encourage that when any of us vote, we choose those candidates who are more interested in others than they are in themselves. I encourage my parishioners to vote for those who they know will serve all of the people, especially the least among us. Any candidate who does not have the interests of all the people in mind, when they ask for our votes, should not even be considered. We can only have a just, open, and fair society if there is more of a balance between the haves and the have-nots. That would truly make our country “great.”
My thoughts and feelings come out of my Christian belief system as a follower of Jesus of Nazareth. And any and all other belief systems of note have at their core the same tenets of faith — among them, that we humans do our best to see that the needs of all are considered and met to the best of our abilities. Those asking for our votes should advocate for the same.
Kathy Redig
Pastor, All Are One Catholic church
Winona