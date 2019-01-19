Kaukauna High School junior Logan Jedwabny can shoot, and the Logan Rangers knew that. It didn’t matter.
Jedwabny made 8 3-pointers en route to a 28-point night in a 75-62 win for the Galloping Ghosts.
Jedwabny admitted he hadn’t shot well this week, but all he needed was an arena. He made back-to-back 3s to pull away midway in the second half.
“They shot the ball extremely well, including No. 3, and when they do, that’s tough,” Logan coach Andy Fernholz said. “It was one of those things where they shot the ball really well, and what do you do? They’re a dynamic team.”
The Rangers kept its deficit small at halftime, as the Galloping Ghosts led 33-26.
Jacksun Hamilton led the Rangers with 16 points; senior Calvin Mavin had 15.
“I think there were things I could’ve done to help my team more,” Hamilton said. “I think on the defensive end, we could’ve had more effort on getting a stop.”
