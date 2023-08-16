Kaylee Frenette will be honored during Thursday’s Chi-Hi football game against Holmen at Dorais Field as this year’s inductee into the Chi-Hi Hall of Fame.

Frenette was four-year varsity letter winner in both Chi-Hi softball and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey from 2015-2018 while also lettering in volleyball as a senior.

During her softball career, Frenette was voted all-conference and all-district in each of her four years at Chi-Hi. As a freshman in 2015, she was selected second team all-conference and honorable mention all-district. In each year from 2016-2018, she was selected to first team all-conference and first team all-district. Frenette earned third team all-state as a sophomore and first team all-state as a junior and senior. Kaylee was a three-time selection for the Leader-Telegram All-Area Softball Team from 2016-2018, and was voted the Leader-Telegram Softball Player of the Year in both her junior and senior seasons. In 2018, Kaylee was voted the Leader-Telegram Readers Choice Female Athlete of the Year.

During her hockey career at Chi-Hi, Kaylee was a three-time all-conference selection and was voted honorable mention all-state. She also led the girls hockey team in scoring each of her four years.

Kaylee graduated from Chi-Hi in 2018. She earned the WIAA and Chippewa Falls Senior High School Scholar-Athlete Award. After graduation, she went on to play softball for four years at Upper Iowa University. She was named NSIC All-Academic in 2020 and 2021 and graduated magna cum laude. Kaylee earned a Bachelor of Science in biology.