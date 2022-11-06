Keep community warm by donating to Gundersen’s blanket drive

Gundersen Health System’s annual Wrapping the Community in Warmth blanket drive is set to kick off on Monday, Nov. 7. The drive will run through Friday, Dec. 2.

The event, sponsored by the Department of Nursing and Gundersen Partners, supports local organizations throughout the Tri-state region, including The Salvation Army, Hamilton Early Learning Center, La Crosse County Human Services, Bluff County Family Resources, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation and many more.

During this season of giving, consider donating new blankets (purchased or handmade) at the following locations:

La Crosse Clinic lobby, level 1

La Crosse East Building lobby, level 1

Onalaska Clinic, lower level

For more information, call the Department of Nursing at (608) 775-7341.