Kelly Korish: Wasted time, money put into flawed school plan

I was thinking about what it took to get where we are with this school referendum, how much money and how many resources.

The fact that no one on the school board objected to something that clearly so many people are strongly against seems like a real indication that we the people have the wrong people representing us and our kids because there has been a lot of wasted time and money in times that neither are easy to come by. If the district needs something done, the fact that our people thought this was their/our best option is really a problem!

I would love to know how much money they threw at a 3 legged horse at best, that could have been put towards a real solution the taxpayers supported or at least was in the right direction. I have read so much on all this, listened in on so many meetings and I really don’t think the message about the impact on our property taxes going forward is understood by most. The just $8 (a/k/a just a cup of coffee) is only for the amount needed to advance off the construction-like loan and as the rest of the money advances the amount WILL go up greatly, of which is not been put out there clearly.

This almost a $200 million referendum, which is the beginning of the district changes to all our school and is likely to add hundreds of dollars to property taxes.

Kelly Korish

La Crosse