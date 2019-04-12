Kelly Krieg-Sigman is director of the La Crosse Public Library and has been a library manager for more than 32 years. She considers the Dark La Crosse project a perfect example of what a 21st century public library can do. Her leisure activities include bartending, historic portrayals for the La Crosse County Historical Society, a recent discovery of the joys of adult coloring books and an occasional tasting of good bourbon.
