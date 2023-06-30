An original oil painting, done from a Driftless Music Festival memory and donated by Ken Stark, will be raffled to benefit the July 8 festival. The free event takes place noon to 9 p.m. at Eckhart Park, Viroqua.

Stark was inspired to create the framed 16x20 oil painting after delighting in yet another Driftless Music Festival, which attracted an appreciative crowd of thousands.

“As a lifelong people-watcher,” Stark explained, “I was interested in the group of music-loving friends my wife Chris and I sat behind at the Festival. I studied them intently, and later made the painting from memory.” Stark added, “I also paint from imagination, sketches or on location. My work is a journal of my experiences among the people, hills and valleys of the Driftless region.”

The artist calls himself “a realist who sometimes plays with an ironic or humorous twist.” Stark noted, “Many of my paintings are narrative thanks to years as an editorial cartoonist and picture book author-illustrator.”

Stark’s cartoons appear in The Cap Times, Madison, and other area newspapers. Recent solo exhibitions featured his environmental cartoons, children’s book art and rural life paintings.

Raffle tickets for Stark’s painting, along with other items and services generously donated from local businesses and artisans, will be sold only on the day of the Driftless Music Festival July 8 in Eckhart Park. Winners need not be present to win items, but they need to purchase their raffle tickets at the festival on July 8 in Eckhart Park between the hours of 12 and 6:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at 7 p.m. All proceeds from the raffle will go back to continue to bring the free festival to Viroqua every year.

Any questions, please email driftlessmusicfestival@gmail.com