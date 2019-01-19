The Kendall Business Expo and partnership 3 Sisters Treasures are sponsoring a Steak 'n Taters dinner Saturday, Jan. 26 from 5-7 p.m. at the Kendall School Marketplace, 601 Spring Street.

Organizers says the dinner presents an opportunity for people to connect with local businesses, support the local economy and discover what the 33 businesses in the village have to offer.

Tickets are $15 in advance ($17 at the door) and include an eight-ounce steak, baked potato, vegetable and dessert. All tickets are entered into a grand-prize drawing for three days and two nights on Castle Rock Lake.

Tickets can be purchased at 3 Sisters Treasures, located at 108 W. South Railroad Avenue.

For more information, call Kendall School Marketplace at 608-463-7476 or 3 Sisters Treasures at 608-463-7505.

