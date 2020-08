Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Kenneth R. MacKenzie, 28, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 21 with possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Mackenzie had heroin July 25 when he was arrested for first-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and issued a citation for the OWI, according to the complaint.