Kenneth Rapoza: Afghanistan should be a global energy player. It won’t.

When the U.S. invaded Afghanistan 20 years ago, conspiracy theorists on the Left cried, “No War for Oil!” The real reason for the Bush administration’s invasion was to topple the Taliban government and make way for a lucrative oil pipeline sought by friends of oilman Dick Cheney.

The fact that these same progressives had just spent years accusing these same oilmen of being allies of the Taliban for the same reason was a mere “inconvenient truth.”

As the U.S. leaves Afghanistan in a cloud of chaos and political incompetence, will the return of the Taliban have any impact on energy policy going forward? In theory, yes. Not because of the war for oil, but rather the new war on oil.

Afghanistan may only have modest fossil fuel resources, but it’s sitting on “trillions of dollars” worth of lithium and other rare earth minerals vital to green technology like electric vehicles and solar power. This battle-torn corner of the world as the resources to be a significant player in the energy sector of the future.

But it won’t.

What’s in Afghanistan’s ground, stays in Afghanistan’s ground. No one is pulling it out in any significant quantity. Not the Taliban, not the Russians, and not the Chinese.