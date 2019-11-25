A Kenosha man is dead after a rollover crash Sunday in Juneau County.
Edward A. Tannler, 59, died after Juneau County Sheriff's deputies located a GMC Savana van in the north ditch on Germantown Road in the town of Clearfield resting on its passenger side shortly after 5:30 a.m. The driver had been partially ejected from the van and was dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the van.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.