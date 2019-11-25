A Kenosha man is dead after a rollover crash Sunday in Juneau County.

Edward A. Tannler, 59, died after Juneau County Sheriff's deputies located a GMC Savana van in the north ditch on Germantown Road in the town of Clearfield resting on its passenger side shortly after 5:30 a.m. The driver had been partially ejected from the van and was dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the van.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, officials said.

