Kent Gallaway: Sierra Club seeks comments on state wolf hunt
Kent Gallaway: Sierra Club seeks comments on state wolf hunt

On February 22-24, 218 wolves were killed in Wisconsin in a sanctioned DNR hunt. Because of the numbers of hunters using dog packs, GPS, snowmobiles and infrared sensing devices, the 119 limit was unenforceable and virtually no examination of carcasses was done to gain information on wolf pack viability.

The DNR allowed this to happen with no accountability at a critical time for survival of the packs by losing pregnant females and alpha males. The Sierra Club is asking people to respond during a public comment period ending May 15. For more information go to  https://www.sierraclub.org/wisconsin/blog/2021/04/protect-wisconsin-wolves-dnr-collecting-comments .

Kent Gallaway

Readstown

