MILWAUKEE — The last month of the season could be the last chance for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Last year, a September surge got the team to a 163rd game against the Chicago Cubs, a National League Central Division title, and a spot in the playoffs. The season finally ended in the NL Championship Series, where Milwaukee lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7.
A win would have put them in the World Series for the first time since 1982.
This season, the inconsistent Brewers must practically be invincible down the stretch to make the postseason.
“We have to win every game,” said Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader. “I think every game from here on out, if we want to make a playoff push, it’s important.”
After Tuesday’s 4-2 win over the Houston Astros, the Brewers were 71-67, seven games behind the NL Central Division-leading Cardinals, and four games out of a wild card berth.
Right now Washington and the Chicago Cubs hold the two wild card spots. The Brewers must also climb over Philadelphia and Arizona to grab a wild card spot.
A turnaround could start Thursday night, when Milwaukee opened a four-game series against NL Central rival Cubs at Miller Park. After that, the Brewers travel to Miami for four games against the Marlins and then to St. Louis for three potentially huge contests against the Cardinals.
“These games are against some quality opponents,” said second baseman Keston Hiura. “A lot of (teams) are in the division race or wild card race, so these games are definitely important.”
The Brewers need to take at least three of four from the Marlins and two of three from St. Louis to stay in the hunt.
“Your goal is to win series and that’s what we’re going to need to do the rest of the way,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Last year, the Brewers went on a 12-game winning streak that started with the crew on the outside looking in to having a home field advantage through the NL Championship Series.
This year’s team definitely has another run like that in them, Hader said.
“We were five games back (of the wild card spot) last year and we made that run,” Hader said. “I think it’s something that we’re definitely capable of doing. We have the team; we have the arms and it’s just putting it all together and playing fundamental baseball.”
For the Brewers to even consider making the postseason, Hader must return to his fire-balling form that made him the National League Reliever of the Year in 2018.
This season Hader has an ERA of 2.74 with 27 saves, but he has struggled.
In his first two years with the Brewers, Hader gave up a total of 13 home runs in 90 combined games; this season opponents have knocked 13 pitches over the fence in only 49 games.
But in the last seven contests, Hader has pitched 8 2/3 innings, allowed only six hits, three earned runs and has struck out 15. He’s earned two saves.
“There were times when I didn’t locate the fastball as well as I should have,” Hader said. “You can definitely see what the hitter is telling you at each at bat.”
During last season’s playoff push, Hader said he threw more sliders and off- speed pitches to throw batters off rhythm.
“A lot of teams are sitting on the fastball so (throwing sliders is) one way to get them off a little bit,” Hader said.
While Hader seems to be locating his fastball better these days, Counsell said he hopes that adding a few more pitches to the arsenal will make the reliever even more effective, especially down the stretch.
“You’re still living off your fastball, but now you’re planting that seed in the hitter’s head,” Counsell said. “That’s a win for him and he’ll need to do that.”
