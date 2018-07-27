Kickapoo Cowboy Church, featuring Wisconsin’s own Eric Nofsinger, will be held at the Old Oak Inn Annex, 500 Church St., Soldiers Grove, Sunday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m.
Kickapoo Cowboy Church is held the first Sunday of each month. Local musician and pastor Wayne Goplin and his team host the event, which is usually attended by 100-plus people. Cowboy Church has a country western flair and is designed to close the gap between the church and un-churched by making people feel comfortable in a fun, casual setting. Services feature mainly country, western and bluegrass music, and include a short message.
Everyone is welcome and invited to attend just as they are. More information and upcoming performers can be found at www.kickapoocowboychurch.org or by contacting Goplin at 608-632-2274 or noskhvn@mwt.net.
