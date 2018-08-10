Kickapoo Grazing Initiative and Great River Graziers are hosting two pasture walks in August.
The Amy Fenn pasture walk, 12041 Severson Road, Ferryville, will be Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. Topic: Year two converting woods to silvopasture, designing a forage chain and adding chickens for fly control. Directions: From Seneca: Go north about 9 miles to Hwy. C. Turn Left for 1 mile to Severson Road on right. Go right 1.1 miles to 12041.
The Studnicka Cattle Company pasture walk, 1435 Blue River Road, Muscoda, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 10:30 a.m. Topic: Development of his 40 pair cow/calf operation and marketing—-both on-farm and working with the WI Grass-Fed Beef Co-op. GUEST SPEAKER: David Vetrano, retired DNR trout biologist and grazer on the history and appropriateness of rotational grazing in the Driftless Area. Grant County Cattleman’s Association is donating items for the lunch. Directions: From Boscobel: Take 133 east toward Muscoda about 11 miles to Blue River Road on right (past the town of Blue River). Turn right onto Blue River Road. Go about 1.1 miles past Forest Road to farm entrance on right at 1435.
For other upcoming KGI events, to www.kickapoograzinginitiative.com and click on the Events page or Find KGI on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KickapooGrazingInitiative. Email Cynthia Olmstead at info@kickapoograzinginitiative.com to be added to the email list.
