Kickapoo Valley Reserve Winter Festival celebrates the outdoors

The Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s Winter Festival returned Saturday, Jan. 8, with all activities held outdoors. The event wasn’t held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fire & Ice Winter Festival 2022 featured numerous activities for all ages throughout the day – from a community snow wall art opportunity and fireside talks to horse-drawn sleigh rides and a guided ice hike. Activities were held on the visitor center grounds and the KVR maintenance building grounds.
