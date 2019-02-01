GENOA -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has rescheduled the ice fishing day it canceled during the partial federal government shutdown.
The Genoa National Fish Hatchery's Kids Ice Fishing Day will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 9. The event will be held at the Hatchery, S5631 Hwy. 35.
This event is open to children ages 5 to 12 accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration takes place from 8:30 to 9 a.m.
There will be a warming tent, and a light lunch will be provided for the children, parents, volunteers and employees. Fishing poles, bait and tackle will be provided by the LaCrosse Area Fisheries Offices in cooperation with the Friends of the Upper Mississippi Friends Group.
Due to limited fishing space, no outside ice fishing tents will be allowed at the event. No outside bait may be brought into the hatchery due to the risk of introducing fish disease to the facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.