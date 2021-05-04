King
A 37-year-old La Crosse woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly conducting a drug deal with her 1-year-old child present.
A local priest whose public condemnation of Democrats as “Godless hypocrites” sparked both outcry and defense last fall has now drawn new atte…
The Holmen School Board was given an earful about its mask wearing and quarantine policy at its Monday meeting. A number of parents objected t…
Longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of La Crosse is facing questions about a massage business he rents office space to, which has been reportedly linked to ads on websites known for promoting illegal sex work.
Simon Wu and his wife, Joolin, opened their Sushi Pirate restaurant in 2012 in the Powell Place building at 200 Main St. in downtown La Crosse…
Two league sources told the State Journal Thursday afternoon that Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness has been festering for a while, despite Rodgers putting together his third MVP season last year in response to the team’s first-round selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
In response to “disturbing reports” about COVID-19 misinformation from the La Crosse Tribune and the Associated Press, the grassroots Christia…
Onalaska police have identified the victim of an April 21 two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 16.
A La Crosse woman was one of three individuals arrested following an April 23 vehicle stop and drug interdiction.
If you’re looking to get a root beer float at A&W in La Crosse on a Wednesday, you’re out of luck. The restaurant, located at 3005 South A…