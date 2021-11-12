Kitchen closed? Packers look to keep Seahawks' Russell Wilson from cooking in return from finger injury

GREEN BAY — As they went over film to get ready for Sunday’s game against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, somebody in the Green Bay Packers outside linebackers meeting room on Thursday afternoon brought up perhaps the greatest analogy ever uttered about the elusive, eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

“It was like chasing a chicken in a field with no fence.”

That’s how Packers edge rusher Preston Smith had described Wilson in the wake of Green Bay’s 28-23 victory at Lambeau Field in the 2019 NFC divisional playoffs, when Wilson nearly singlehandedly carried the undermanned Seahawks to an upset win with his Houdini-like pocket escapes and how-did-he-do-that throws, rallying from 21-3 and 28-10 deficits.

“It’s funny, because we were talking about that (analogy) today,” outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said Thursday evening. “Obviously, he’s one of the best in the league. He’s not an overly fast guy, but he’s super athletic. He’s bigger than what you think, (strong) lower body, he’s always ducking down, spinning, giving you the pump fake. He’s a weapon back there, and you’ve always got to be aware when you have guys like that when you’re rushing. But I think he’s one of the elite in the NFL behind (Baltimore quarterback) Lamar (Jackson) because of what he can do back there and extending plays.

“We have to do our best to keep him in there. It’ll change the way you rush a little bit, because you have to be cautious of where he’s at, but also you can’t rush scared. That’s my biggest thing. (If) you go into a game and you rush scared, and you’re sitting there peeking at the line of scrimmage and looking, you’re making it easy for him. We have to take calculated risks when we get after him. He’s definitely a guy you have to worry about, for sure.”

Had Wilson not come back from the injury in roughly half the time his doctors had projected he’d be out, though, the Packers would be preparing to face backup Geno Smith on Sunday.

Instead, Wilson is set to return to the starting lineup for the first time since injuring the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand during a 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 7. He underwent surgery to insert a pin to stabilize the finger the next day and has missed the Seahawks’ last three games — losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints, and a 31-7 win over Jacksonville on Oct. 31 before having a bye week last week.

“I feel like it’s a new beginning a new start. I feel like it’s time to get going again,” Wilson said Thursday, crediting his “performance team” and physical therapist for getting him back. “We literally, 20 hours a day, 19 hours a day, we were working on this hand, trying to break records with this thing. It as a pretty severe injury. For me, my whole mindset was to cut the time in half. That’s kind of what my mindset has been since the moment it happened.

“I never lost confidence in where I was going to go, what I was going to do and how I was going to get it done. … Everything was going at an exponential rate because of all the treatment and all the things we were doing, all the innovative thoughts.”

While the Packers have their own quarterback’s availability to worry about — reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is still in COVID-19 quarantine and cannot return to the team until Saturday, the day before the game, per the NFL’s 10-day quarantine protocol for unvaccinated players — it’ll be up to defensive coordinator Joe Barry to come up with innovative thoughts to limit a highly motivated Wilson, who surely will be trying to resuscitate the 3-5 Seahawks’ season.

One thing Barry believes is in the Packers’ favor is their last two games were against similarly mobile quarterbacks — Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, both of whom were able to extend plays at times but were hemmed in for most of those two games.

“The worst thing you can do is rush scared. You can’t rush scared, you can’t be cautious,” Barry reiterated. “But you definitely have to be smart when you rush a guy like this. Russell, he’s been a master of it for years, just being able to manipulate movement in the pocket and create time. He’s one of the best of all time. It’s a challenge. It’s definitely something that you’ve got to talk about.

“It’s been a benefit to us the last two weeks going against Kyler, with all the issues that he creates, and then, obviously, Patrick Mahomes. All three of them are subtly different, but the last two weeks have been good prep for us because those are guys that do a great job of creating time to be able to throw the ball down the field (or) tuck the ball and run. It’ll be another great challenge this week.

