The Knights of Columbus Council 4125 Free Throw Contest was recently held in Tomah.
All boys and girls ages nine to 14 from public and private schools, in addition to home-schooled students, were eligible to participate. Winners progress through local, district, and state competitions. Across the United States, over 120,000 sharpshooters participate in over 3,600 local competitions in January and February.
In the local competition, participants are permitted 15 consecutive free throw attempts after allowing for three warm-up tosses. To break a tie, contestants take a second round of five free throws. There are successive rounds of five until a winner emerges. Shooters in district and state competitions fire up 25 consecutive shots following the allowed three warm-ups.
Special rules are in place to help the younger shooters who may find some difficulty reaching the basket. Both boys and girls, ages 9, 10, and 11 use a women’s regulation-size basketball and shoot from a 12-foot line instead of the usual 15-foot mark. Girls, ages 12, 13, and 14, use a women’s regulation basketball and shoot from the regulation 15-foot line. Boys, ages 12, 13, and 14, use a men’s regulation-size basketball and shoot from the regulation 15-foot line.
The winners in the local competition:
- Age 9 boys, Silas Cram. Girls, Piper Mathison.
- Age 10 boys, Boe Rewey. Girls, Avary Chapman.
- Age 11 boys, Breckin Sheldon. Girls, Anna Wall.
- Age 12 boys, Brady Hall. Girls, Rylee Rubenzer.
- Age 13 boys, Nick Amberg. Girls, Kristen Schmidt.
- Age 14 girls, Lauren Noth.
The winners in the District competition:
- Age 9 boys, Silas Cram.
- Age 10 boys, Boe Rewey. Girls, Avary Chapman.
- Age 11 girls, Anna Wall.
- Age 12 boys, Brady Hall.
- Age 14 girls Lauren Noth.
The local and district Knights of Columbus Free Throw competitions were overseen by Grand Knight David Dechant. He was assisted by Knights Tom Wolf and Jeff Atteln.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.