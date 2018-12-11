The Tomah Knights of Columbus is conducting its annual project to bring gifts to the residents of Rolling Hills in Sparta.
In its 51st year, the program provides an opportunity for everyone throughout the county to help. Donation boxes have been placed at the Catholic churches in Tomah, Sparta, Kendall, Wilton and Cashton; Walgreens, Sparta Pharmacy and Theisen’s in Sparta; Medicine Shoppe, Phillips Pharmacy, Festival Foods and the Dollar Tree in Tomah; and Hansen’s IGA in Cashton.
Suggested gift items for women includes: lotion, body wash, ChapStick, nail polish, perfume, non-slip slippers and lounge wear. For men gift items include aftershave, socks, non-slip slippers, sweatshirts and lounge wear. For either gender gifts include large print word search and reading materials, playing cards, coin purses and pouches, blankets, stationery and stamps, calendars, sugar free and regular candy and individual snacks.
Once gifts are collected, staff members at Rolling Hills match the gifts to each resident based on the individual resident’s needs and likes. Any extra gifts are kept and used for birthday gifts and prizes for other Rolling Hills activities throughout the year.
Donations must be dropped off in the drop boxes by December 18.
The Knights of Columbus also urge community members to give residents the gift of a personal visit.
