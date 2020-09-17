 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights of Columbus drive-by Chicken-Q Sept. 26
0 comments

Knights of Columbus drive-by Chicken-Q Sept. 26

The Tomah Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a drive-by carry-out Chicken Q Saturday, Sept. 26 from 3-6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 202 E. Juneau St. Tomah.

A half-chicken dinner with baked beans, baked potato, sour cream, buttered bun, complimentary fork, knife and spoon is $11; quarter-chicken dinner is $8.

Tickets are available from Al Janeczko at 608-372-5677 or asjaneczko@yahoo.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the time of pickup. Deliveries also available.

All proceeds from the Chicken Q go to doing chartiable works in the community, such as scholarships, scouting, Family Promise, Catholic Charities Warming Centers, softball team sponsorships, Tomah Historical Society, Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry, North American Squirrel Association (outdoors programs for the handicapped), National Fire Safety Council, assistance to fire and flood victims and widows of deceased Knights.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News