Holmen seemingly came to a halt at 11 a.m. Saturday when the Kornfest Parade took over Main Street.
People flocked to sidewalks and yards as floats of varying shapes, types and sizes rolled by. Children chased down candy thrown from the floats and yelled for float drivers and motorcycles to honk their horns.
The parade featured cultural and community fundraiser floats, local businesses, high school bands, dance studios and even yoga studios. Each float was different, but all shared the idea of bringing joy to the community.
The crowd cheered as they went by. There was a little bit of something for everyone.
Kornfest Sunday
The community event continues Sunday with several activities planned. Let's start with the namesake of the festival: the corn. Sweet corn will be served starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. Prepare to combine that delicious sweet corn with some other fair food, including brats, charcoal chicken, batter-fried cheese curds and pork sandwiches. The food options look scrumptious.
After filling up on some excellent fair food, be sure to check out the carnival rides with the children that are available from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday and require the purchase of a wristband.
Entourage will be the musical performer for Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Sunday will also feature a car show swap meet on the middle school grounds from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. If the cars that drove down Main Street for Saturday's parade are any indication, the classic cars on display will not disappoint.
For more information about the festival, visit the Holmen Kornfest Facebook page or www.holmenlions.org
