Kortney L. Hickman, 35, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 4 with discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Hickman violated terms of her bond June 14 when she spit at a paramedic, then kicked him in the chin, and fought against a police officer attempting to help the paramedic, according to the criminal complaint.