In remembrance of a beautiful young woman who meant so much to many, and to raise money for local scholarships in her honor, the public is invited to Kylie’s hometown of Chaseburg for the seventh annual Ky’s 3.1 Run – Remembering Kylie – A 5K Scholarship Run/Walk. This is a challenging and scenic 5K (3.1 mile) course with proceeds going to the Kylie Von Ruden Keep on Smiling Scholarship Fund which has donated thousands of dollars to area youth each year to attend college.
Early registration is only $20 before June 1, and includes a custom athletic T-shirt. On June 1 the price goes up to $25 and T-shirts only available while supplies last. Online registration is available at www.kysrun.com.
Join run/walk organizers on Saturday, June 15, at the Chaseburg Village Park. Day-before registration and packet pickup will be available at the Chaseburg Village Hall from 5-7 p.m. A fish fry will be going on at the same time. Day-of registration is from 7:30-8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. Chip timing provided and prizes for top male and female, as well as top three in age categories. Food and festivities will be happening all day in Chaseburg.
For more information, contact Dave Maxwell at 608-632-0661 or dmaxwell8751@gmail.com.
County Hwy. KK will be closed to vehicle traffic during the run/walk from 9-10 a.m. between Hwy. 162 and Enterprise Road.
