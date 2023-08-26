The Triple-A baseball season has been one with ups and downs for Chippewa Falls native Kyle Cody.

But the McDonell graduate is putting together a stellar month of August on the mound for the Round Rock Express, the top minor league affiliate for the Texas Rangers.

Cody has tossed 13.1 scoreless innings across six appearances in the month, most recently throwing two scoreless innings Thursday night in a 4-3 defeat in extra innings to the Sugar Land Skeeters. The loss snapped Round Rock’s 14-game win streak.

The 6-foot-7 righty has struck out 11 batters this month against just three walks and earned victories in his previous four games prior to Thursday. Cody struggled in his first four months with Round Rock and carried a 7.41 earned run average into the start of August.

For the season Cody is 4-4 with a 5.88 ERA across 25 games including eight starts in 64.1 innings pitched. The Express continue their series with the Skeeters through the weekend.

Cody made his major league debut with the Rangers in 2020 and pitched in eight games, finishing with a 1-1 record in 22.2 innings pitched. The former University of Kentucky star made the Rangers out of spring training in 2021 and threw 11.1 innings before a shoulder injury sidelined Cody for the remainder of the year and into 2020.

He returned to rehabilitation action in 2022, pitching in 12 games at Triple-A, finishing with a 0-0 record and a 3.66 earned run average.

Lake Holcombe wins Award of Excellence

Lake Holcombe was recently awarded the WIAA’s Award of Excellence, one of 30 schools in the state to earn the distinction.

The award promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of school sin the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership, character and accomplishment. Twenty different criteria are applied towards the award it marks the third year in a row Lake Holcombe has earned the honor.

Bohl returning to Dorais

Chi-Hi graduate Nick Bohl will be returning to Dorais Field next week as a head coach.

Bohl’s Oconto Falls squad will face Grantsburg on Thursday evening in a 7 p.m. game at Dorais. The game is a nonconference game on the schedule after one of Oconto Falls’ fellow Northwoods Conference teams Menominee Indian had to cancel its varsity season.

Oconto Falls picked up Grantsburg from the Lakeland Conference and with the two towns roughly four-and-a-half hours apart, the Panthers and Pirates found a neutral site in Bohl’s old backyard in Chippewa Falls.

Oconto Falls won its season opener over Oconto 36-0 on Aug. 25.