Kymberly C. Cole, 56, La Crosse, was charged June 15 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Cole dropped a .5 gram bag of meth June 1 at a La Crosse Kwik Trip and violated her bond by committing new crimes, according to the complaint.