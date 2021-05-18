La Crescent Lions help plant 50 trees in city

In celebration of Arbor Day on April 30, the city of La Crescent continued its long-standing tradition of asking the La Crescent Lions to help plant trees.

On a beautiful sunny morning, 10 volunteers helped the city public works crew plant a wide variety of trees including Northern Red Oak, Swamp White Oak, Bur Oak, Skyline Honey Locust, Sentry American Linden, Accolade Elm and Cathedral Elm.

Fifty trees were added to Veterans Park, 10 along the newly rebuilt Hickory Lane, and 15 in cooperation with Winona County at the Appleblossom Overlook Park.

Funding came from the City of La Crescent, Winona County, and an anonymous donor. The group's efforts will continue June 11 when the city plants another 44 trees along Hwy. 16 as part of the Minnesota Department of Transportation Landscape Partnership Grant Program.

