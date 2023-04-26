Explore La Crosse is set to launch its 2023 season for the Drift Cycle bike share program. A bike ride and demonstration to see the improvements and fleet firsthand with the committee, sponsors and media is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. April 27 at UW-La Crosse Student Union Commons.

The program’s second year saw tremendous growth with over three times as many registered users and twice as many riders covering 7,736-plus miles, over 402,272 calories, and 6,962 pounds of carbon dioxide offset. That success led to six new program supporters joining this year to provide five more stations, 25 new bikes, and two trikes. The program also is searching for a full-time manager to start June 1 to oversee the program, part-time staff and operations. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/driftcycle.

Many new features are available this year. Highlights include multi-rental for up to four bikes per account, policy for youth 14 years old and older to ride, and membership plans increased to unlimited one-hour rides.

The bike share will provide a new transportation option for residents and tourists with memberships of either $10 per month, $25 per season, or $50 per year for unlimited 60-minute rides. There is also an option to pay-per-ride, without a membership, for $1 per 30 minutes. Staff and students of sponsors who register with their organization email receive 50% all rates.

New users get a free 60-minute ride, compliments of the sponsors, by entering the promo code 57WLZ7 upon their first sign up.