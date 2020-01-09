La Crosse briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Badgers to open 2020 on a Friday
The University of Wisconsin football team will start its 2020 season with a night game.
The Badgers host Big Ten Conference foe Indiana on Friday, Sept. 4 in the season opener, the first Friday game for Wisconsin since the 2018 opener against Western Kentucky.
Game time and broadcast network will be announced at a later date, per a release from Wisconsin.
The game will mark the first time the Badgers have started a season with a Big Ten opponent since 1982. Wisconsin will also open the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Big Ten opponents, taking on Illinois and Penn State, respectively. The Hoosiers went 8-4 in the regular season last year and lost a 23-22 decision to Tennessee in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.
MIKE LEACH HEADS TO MISSISSIPPI STATE: Mississippi State hired Washington State’s Mike Leach as its new head coach Thursday, bringing one of the nation’s quirkiest and most successful coaches to the Southeastern Conference. Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired last week after two seasons.
The post-bowl game firing was unusual, but the Bulldogs landed a coach with a long track record of winning at programs that have historically struggled. In 18 years was Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is 139-90, using his Air Raid offense to set records and consistently reach the postseason.
At Washington State, Leach took over a program that had been mired in the Pac-12 basement and went to five straight bowl games, including an 11-2 season in 2018.
He finished 55-47 in eight seasons with the Cougars. He produced a similar turnaround at Texas Tech, taking the Red Raiders to bowl games in all 10 seasons.
NFL
Rudolph deceived with donated gloves
EAGAN, Minn. — After Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph caught the winning touchdown pass last Sunday at New Orleans, he gave his gloves to someone for what he thought was for charity.
He found out differently Wednesday.
Rudolph wrote on Twitter he was disappointed to see that the gloves had been sold on eBay for $375.50 three days after his 4-yard touchdown reception in overtime secured a 26-20 playoff win over the Saints at the Superdome. “It’s disappointing,” Rudolph wrote. “A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked if he could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I said of course and I will even sign them for you! Well, he got me.”
However, the story has a happy ending. Jason King, a memorabilia collector and Vikings fan in Woodbridge Heights, N.J., had bought the gloves before he knew the backstory.
After he saw Rudolph’s tweet, he reached out to Rudolph on Twitter and King is planning to donate the gloves to be put on display at Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. That is the charity Rudolph supports.
“I’m a game-used memorabilia collector and we have a big group on Facebook,” King said in a phone interview. “One of the guys in the group sent me a picture of those gloves and I immediately was interested... I bought them and I didn’t know the backstory.”
King said he purchased the gloves at about 2 p.m. Central on Wednesday and found out a few hours later about Rudolph’s tweet.
“As soon as I saw it, I wanted to reach out to Kyle and make this right,” King said.
King has done more than that. In addition to planning to donate the gloves, King has been encouraging people on Twitter to donate to Rudolph’s charity. As of late Wednesday night, he said more than $1,600 had been raised.
MLB
Tebow invited to spring training
NEW YORK — Tim Tebow will be at spring training with the New York Mets for the fourth straight year.
The Mets said Thursday the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner will report to major league training camp next month in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
The 32-year-old outfielder hit .163 in 77 games last season at Triple-A Syracuse in his second straight injury-shortened season. He did not play after July 21 because he cut his left hand while fielding a ball in the outfield.
Tebow hit .273 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBI in 84 games for Double-A Binghamton in 2018, when his season ended July 18 because of a broken bone in his right hand.
After a three-year stint at quarterback in the NFL, he joined the Mets organization in late 2016. He hit .148 (4-for-27) with no extra-base hits and eight strikeouts during spring training in 2017; .056 (1-for-18) in 2018 and .267 (4-for-15) with no extra-base hits last year.
NBA
Man charged for throwing can
BOSTON — A man was arrested and escorted out of the arena after throwing a can of hard seltzer onto the court near the San Antonio Spurs bench during Wednesday night’s game with the Boston Celtics, Boston police said Thursday.
Justin Arnold, 22, of Everett, was charged with disturbing a public assembly. Arnold appeared to be intoxicated, police said in a statement.
He was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty Thursday but was held briefly because of an alleged probation violation in an unrelated assault case.
The 20-ounce can thrown from the balcony landed on the court and sprayed all over the floor “when the crowd started to scrutinize the refs for what appeared to be a terrible call against the Celtics,” police said. The can missed a Spurs player by just a few inches, police said.