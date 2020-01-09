La Crosse briefs

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

After he saw Rudolph’s tweet, he reached out to Rudolph on Twitter and King is planning to donate the gloves to be put on display at Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. That is the charity Rudolph supports.

“I’m a game-used memorabilia collector and we have a big group on Facebook,” King said in a phone interview. “One of the guys in the group sent me a picture of those gloves and I immediately was interested... I bought them and I didn’t know the backstory.”

King said he purchased the gloves at about 2 p.m. Central on Wednesday and found out a few hours later about Rudolph’s tweet.

“As soon as I saw it, I wanted to reach out to Kyle and make this right,” King said.

King has done more than that. In addition to planning to donate the gloves, King has been encouraging people on Twitter to donate to Rudolph’s charity. As of late Wednesday night, he said more than $1,600 had been raised.

