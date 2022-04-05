La Crosse Briefs

MLB

Brewers’ Severino suspended for 80 games

NEW YORK — Milwaukee catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on Tuesday following a positive drug test, the fourth major leaguer penalized in two days.

Severino tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, the commissioner’s office said. The women’s fertility drug has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.

Severino will lose about half his $1.9 million salary. He apologized to the Brewers, teammates and fans.

“Since late 2020, my wife and I had been trying to start a family unsuccessfully,” Severino said in a statement issued by the players’ association. “When we returned to the Dominican Republic after the 2021 season, we sought medical assistance to determine why we had not succeeded. One of the doctors I consulted with prescribed me with a medication to treat infertility issues. Unfortunately, I now know that the medication contained Clomiphene. I accept responsibility for this mistake and have decided not to challenge my suspension.”

A seven-year major league veteran, the 28-year-old is in his first season with the Brewers after playing for Washington and Baltimore. He hit .248 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs last season for the Orioles, leaving him with a .235 career average with 33 homers and 133 RBIs.

“I have been tested more than 100 times in my career and I had never had an issue,” Severino said.

Severino batted .435 with two homers and nine RBIs in eight spring training games. He was expected to serve as the main backup to 2021 All-Star Omar Narváez, filling a void that was created when the Atlanta Braves signed Manny Piña away from Milwaukee.

Other catchers on the Brewers’ 40-man roster are Mario Feliciano and Brett Sullivan. Feliciano has one game of MLB experience and Sullivan has never played in the majors.

President of baseball operations David Stearns said the Brewers are looking at possible catching options from outside the organization.

“This time of year, this timeframe of a couple of days before opening day, is not ideal to be looking for a specific team need, but we’re already actively engaged in conversations,” Stearns said. “We’ll see if anything comes of that in the next 24-48 hours, and if not, we have confidence in what we have internally.”

Three free agents were suspended Monday following positive tests for Boldenone: outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón. Those were the first suspensions since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11 following a 99-day suspension during the lockout.

All the positive tests resulted from urine samples taken before the lockout started Dec. 2, but MLB concluded it could not announce discipline during the lockout, a person familiar with the testing program told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced.

MEADOWS EXPECTED TO START ON OPENING DAY FOR TIGERS: Newly acquired Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows is expected to be ready for opening day Friday against the Chicago White Sox after recently being slowed by an oblique injury.

Meadows was set to part in a simulated game Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Meadows, who had a career-high 106 RBIs last season, was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night for infielder Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance round B pick in the 2022 draft.

Meadows’ younger brother, Parker, was selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2018 draft. He played for Class A Lakeland and Class A West Michigan last year.

The Tigers open at Comerica Park, ready to show off a roster boosted by offseason trades and free-agent signings.

Meadows hit .234 with 27 homers last season.

“He’s rarin’ to go,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said before Tuesday’s spring training game against the New York Yankees. “Obviously it’s a shock for him because he’s going one camp to another last minute, but given his familiarity with the organization through his brother, I think he could be up and running pretty quickly.”

Meadows made the AL All-Star team in 2019, when he finished with a .291 batting average, 33 homers and 89 RBIs.

“I know we added a big bat at a really fun time as we get close to breaking camp,” Hinch said.

Detroit is much improved after going 77-85 last year in its fifth consecutive losing season. Meadows joins a lineup that includes star infielder Javier Báez, who signed with the Tigers in free agency, and Spencer Torkelson, one of the majors’ top slugging prospects.

