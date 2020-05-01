La Crosse briefs

MLB
La Crosse Day canceled
La Crosse Day, scheduled for June 24 at Miller Park, has been canceled. The event will not be rescheduled for this season because Major League Baseball has not yet released a new schedule, but it will be back in 2021.
NFL
Packers sign DL Hester
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive lineman Treyvon Hester, who is set to play for his fourth NFL team in as many seasons.
Hester, 27, played 15 games for the Washington Redskins last year.
The 2017 seventh-round draft pick from Toledo spent his rookie year playing 14 games and making one start for the Oakland Raiders. He played 12 games and made one start for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.
He is best known for tipping Cody Parkey’s 43-yard field-goal attempt in the closing seconds to preserve the Eagles’ 16-15 victory over the Chicago Bears during a wild-card playoff game in the 2018 season. Parkeý’s kick bounced off the right upright and crossbar.
Green Bay added just one defensive lineman in last week’s draft, as it took Miami end Jonathan Garvin in the seventh round. The Packers ranked 23rd in the NFL in run defense last year and allowed 285 yards rushing in a 37-20 NFC championship game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
CHIEFS’ BREELAND ARRESTED: Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has spoken with cornerback Bashaud Breeland following his arrest in South Carolina. Reid said Friday that the organization will allow the legal process to play out before making any decisions of its own.
The 28-year-old Breeland faces five total charges, including resisting arrest and drug possession, after he was seen smoking marijuana in a car late Tuesday. Breeland was released on $2,362.50 bond after spending nearly 10 hours in jail.
“Yeah, I’ve talked to him,” Reid acknowledged during a conference call with reporters. “We’ll let it play out with the law enforcement side of things and evaluate it from there.”
Breeland was among three individuals witnessed by a deputy smoking in a parked car at a gas station, according to the incident report from York County. The report stated that when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to speak with Breeland, the player continued to resist and the officer took out his taser. Breeland then pushed the deputy and attempted to get back into his car, at which point the officer drew his weapon and ordered him to put up his hands.
Breeland was handcuffed and arrested. A search of his vehicle found an open container of alcohol and a bag of marijuana, the report said, and a search of his phone found several communications about purchasing marijuana.
Breeland acknowledged to the deputy that he was a “marijuana enthusiast,” the report said.
DOLPHINS TRADE FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK: Former first-round draft pick Charles Harris was traded Friday after three unproductive seasons by the Miami Dolphins to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round choice in 2021.
A defensive end from Missouri, Harris was the 22nd overall pick in 2017, but he totaled only 3 1/2 sacks with Miami. That included half a sack last year, even though he started a career-high five games for rookie coach Brian Flores.
Harris has one year left on his rookie contract.
On Thursday, Miami released another defensive end and former first-round pick, Taco Charlton. The Dolphins are rebuilding after going 5-11 in 2019, and last month they signed 11 free agents and acquired 11 draft picks.
OWNERS MEETING MADE VIRTUAL: The NFL has switched its mid-May owners meeting to remote video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting was scheduled for Marina del Rey, California, on May 19-20. The league previously canceled its annual meeting in March in Florida, where owners would have voted on potential rules changes.
Those votes were expected to occur at the California meeting and likely will be conducted during the virtual meeting instead. Among the rules to be discussed is allowing pass interference to be part of the video review system. That rule was adopted for one year and has gotten poor reviews from coaches and players.
The league said in a statement that based on the latest information, it believes the shift to a virtual meeting is in “everyone’s best interests.”
The NFL continues to plan for a preseason and regular season as scheduled; the regular-season schedule is expected to be released in the next 10 days. But Troy Vincent, who oversees league football operations, told The Associated Press on Thursday that all sorts of contingencies are being considered. That could include a delayed start to the season, which is set for Sept. 10; games in empty stadiums; and a Super Bowl later than its Feb. 7 date.
NBA
Eversley is Bulls’ new GM
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls announced Marc Eversley as their new general manager on Friday.
Eversley agreed to take the job earlier in the week. He succeeds the fired Gar Forman and will work under new top executive Arturas Karnisovas. Eversley spent four years in Philadelphia’s front office — the past two as the 76ers’ senior vice president of player personnel.
The Bulls were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 and on the way to their third straight losing record when the league stopped play.
“I’m grateful to be working with someone like Arturas, who shares my level of passion and commitment to winning basketball, and having both come from successful programs, we will put in the work and all it entails to become a sustainable and winning team,” Eversley said in a statement.
A Canadian, Eversley becomes the Bulls’ first black general manager.
He was with the 76ers when they drafted two-time All-Star Ben Simmons with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 and had a big hand in them trading up with Boston to get Matisse Thybulle at No. 20 last June. The rookie guard established himself as one of the NBA’s best young defenders this season.
The 76ers went from winning 28 games in 2016-17 to more than 50 the next two seasons. They were 39-26 when the NBA suspended play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!