La Crosse briefs

The league said in a statement that based on the latest information, it believes the shift to a virtual meeting is in “everyone’s best interests.”

The NFL continues to plan for a preseason and regular season as scheduled; the regular-season schedule is expected to be released in the next 10 days. But Troy Vincent, who oversees league football operations, told The Associated Press on Thursday that all sorts of contingencies are being considered. That could include a delayed start to the season, which is set for Sept. 10; games in empty stadiums; and a Super Bowl later than its Feb. 7 date.

NBA

Eversley is Bulls’ new GM

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls announced Marc Eversley as their new general manager on Friday.

Eversley agreed to take the job earlier in the week. He succeeds the fired Gar Forman and will work under new top executive Arturas Karnisovas. Eversley spent four years in Philadelphia’s front office — the past two as the 76ers’ senior vice president of player personnel.

The Bulls were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 and on the way to their third straight losing record when the league stopped play.