La Crosse briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
MSU’s White to enter draft
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State receiver Cody White said Friday he’s forgoing his senior season and entering the 2020 NFL draft.
White made the announcement on social media.
“After a tough decision, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL,” White said in a message posted on his Twitter account.
White was Michigan State’s leading receiver this season, finishing with 66 catches for 922 yards and six touchdowns.
In three seasons, he caught 143 passes for 1,967 yards and 12 TDs for the Spartans.
MICHIGAN’S WILSON TO TRANSFER: Michigan running back Tru Wilson says he’s planning to transfer. He announced his decision on social media.
“I appreciate everything the University of Michigan has done for me these last 4 years,” Wilson said on his Twitter account. “I will graduate in the spring and will transfer to finish my last year of college football.”
Wilson rushed for 221 yards and a touchdown on 44 carries this season. He was third on the team in yards rushing.
The 17th-ranked Wolverines lost 35-16 to No. 9 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.
STANFORD CB TO RETURN: Stanford star cornerback Paulson Adebo will return to school for his senior season.
Adebo announced Friday that he decided not to enter the draft even though he was considered one of the top cornerback prospects eligible for the draft.
Adebo has 38 passes defensed and eight interceptions in 22 games the past two seasons.
He set a school record with 24 passes defensed in 2018 and was a first-team all-conference selection the past two years.
Adebo had 10 pass breakups and four interceptions this season despite only playing in the first nine games because of injuries.
INDIANA MAKES COACHING PROMOTIONS: Indiana has promoted Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator and running backs coach Mike Hart to associate head coach.
Coach Tom Allen announced the moves Friday and also said receivers coach Grant Heard will serve as co-offensive coordinator.
Indiana is replacing offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who took the head coaching job at Fresno State after one year with the Hoosiers. Indiana ranked second in the Big Ten this season, averaging 443.6 yards per game on offense on the way to an 8-5 season that ended with a 23-22 loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl.
Sheridan will also coach the quarterbacks after handling the tight ends in 2019 and quarterbacks in 2017 and 2018.