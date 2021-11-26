La Crosse briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hawkeyes top Cornhuskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Spencer Petras ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 2:58 left to give 17th-ranked Iowa its first lead, and the Hawkeyes came back from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to beat Nebraska 28-21 on Friday.

Iowa won the border battle for the seventh straight year, along with the Heroes Trophy, but not before Jermari Harris intercepted Logan Smothers’ pass at the Iowa 2 with 43 seconds to play.

“It’s a great feeling coming into a packed house and leaving with a trophy,” Iowa star center, Tyler Linderbaum said.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2) stayed alive in the Big Ten West race and now need Minnesota to beat Wisconsin on Saturday to go to the conference championship game next week in Indianapolis.

The loss was another gut punch to Nebraska (3-9, 1-8) in its worst season since 1957. The Cornhuskers, who won’t go to a bowl for a fifth straight year, finished with losses in six straight games and eight of nine. Their nine losses were by a total of 56 points.

“Everything we’ve been through this year as a team, 99% of teams would have folded and quit,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “There’s no quit in these guys. Sometimes life teaches you tough lessons. I appreciate the fight and commitment they’ve had. No one can say that group shut it down.”

Tyler Goodson ran for 156 yards on 23 carries to become Iowa’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Akrum Wadley in 2017.

Smothers, making his first start in place of the injured Adrian Martinez, threw for 199 yards and ran 24 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa used a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, two field goals and a safety to wipe out a 21-6 deficit and tie it 21-21 with 7:21 left.

“It’s victory from the jaws of defeat maybe, but we kept fighting and we never lost faith on the fact that we were going to come out with a victory,” defensive end Zach VanValkenburg said.

Nebraska had looked ready to get its breakthrough win when Goodson fumbled at the Huskers’ 6 and Smothers, making his first start in place of the injured Adrian Martinez, led them 94 yards in six plays for a double-digit lead.

But Iowa, with the Big Ten’s least productive offense, was able to turn to its defense and special teams to pull this one out.

Iowa pulled to 21-16 early in the fourth when Henry Marchese blocked William Przystup’s punt and Kyler Fisher grabbed it and ran it 14 yards for a touchdown.

On Nebraska’s next series, Smothers fumbled and Iowa’s Logan Lee recovered at the Hawkeyes’ 46. The Huskers forced a three-and-out, but Tory Taylor’s punt pinned them at their 7. Smothers, under pressure, made a desperation throw from his end zone and was called for intentional grounding, resulting in a safety.

Petras, who replaced Alex Padilla to start the second half, got the Hawkeyes to the Nebraska 26 on their ensuing series and Caleb Shudak kicked his fourth field goal of the game from 44 yards to tie it.

The Hawkeyes forced a punt, and Goodson broke a 55-yard run before Petras scored the go-ahead touchdown.

“Pretty special, just the way it happened,” Petras said. “We knew that we needed a spark, and Henry Marchese gives us a huge punt block, they turn them over a couple times and it gives us a chance.”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Purdue pounds Omaha

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 3 Purdue University men’s basketball team accomplished one goal Friday by keeping the foot on the accelerator.

The bigger ones still lie ahead.

Zach Edey scored 20 points in 16 minutes, and the Boilermakers used their huge size advantage to pound Omaha 97-40.

Purdue outrebounded the Mavericks 53-22 and outscored them in the paint 48-16 while improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2015-16 and just the fourth time in coach Matt Painter’s tenure.

“A lot of teams settle and they get comfortable and we had to build off the energy of last weekend,” preseason All-American Trevion Williams said, referring to the sweep of No. 18 North Carolina and No. 5 Villanova. “Our goal was to come out strong and we did.”

They did it all.

Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes. The Boilermakers shot 57.6% from the field and 52.6% on 3-pointers. Defensively, they were equally strong, allowing their lowest scoring total since routing Virginia 69-40 in December 2019.

Omaha (1-5) was led by Darrius Hughes with 13 points. It lost its fifth straight — all on the road — and produced its lowest point total since an 86-40 loss to Wisconsin in December 2012.

Purdue was the highest ranked team the Mavericks have played in their 11-year Division I era and the disparity was clear from the opening moments. For the second straight game, Omaha took its only lead on its first basket — Dylan Brougham’s 3-pointer.

The Boilermakers countered with a 29-0 run, a span in which they forced 12 consecutive missed shots and four turnovers. When Marco Smith finally ended the drought with 8:44 to go, the Mavericks already trailed 31-5.

HOCKEY

Sharks GM takes leave

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson will take a temporary leave to deal with an undisclosed medical issue.

The Sharks said Friday that assistant general manager Joe Will will take over the team’s day-to-day operations during Wilson’s absence.

The 64-year-old Wilson has been the general manager for the Sharks since 2003. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame for his 16-year playing career earlier this month.

Will is in his 11th season as the Sharks’ assistant general manager.

TENNIS

Djokovic secures Davis Cup win

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic secured a victory for Serbia, 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez got defending champion Spain off to a solid start, and a young Italian team rolled past the 32-time champion United States in the Davis Cup Finals on Friday.

Djokovic beat Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-2 to give Serbia a 2-0 lead over host Austria in Innsbruck after Dusan Lajovic had defeated Gerald Melzer in three sets to open the best-of-three series in Group F.

The victory extended Djokovic’s winning streak in Davis Cup singles matches to 15.

Djokovic won seven consecutive games from 3-3 in the first set to take control. Djokovic had also been scheduled to play in a potentially decisive doubles match but then was replaced by Nikola Cacic after winning his singles match.

Lopez gave Spain an early lead over Ecuador in Group A with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Roberto Quiroz at home in Madrid. Then Pablo Carreno Busta edged Emilio Gomez 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

The United States, meanwhile, got off to a rough start against host Italy in Turin. Lorenzo Sonego beat Reilly Opelka 6-3, 7-6 (4) in his home city in Group E and then Jannik Sinner dominated against John Isner 6-2, 6-0.

Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock beat Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Musetti in doubles 7-6 (5), 6-2 to make the final score 2-1.

Still, for an Italian team missing its top player, Matteo Berrettini — who is injured — it was quite a start.

“There were a lot of firsts today: Sonego and Sinner made their Davis Cup debuts, I made my debut as captain, Musetti also made his debut and played with Fognini for the first time,” said Italy captain Filippo Volandri. “But this is only the first step.”

Each matchup on indoor hard courts is a best-of-three series featuring two singles and one doubles match. The six group winners plus the two second-place teams with the best records based on sets and games will advance to the quarterfinals.

The semifinals and final will be played in Madrid.

