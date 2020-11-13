La Crosse briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Winona State releases schedules
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on Friday released schedules for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball seasons, which begin Jan. 2.
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, teams will play only conference opponents and only one opponent per week with back-to-back games against the same opponent at the same venue.
The Winona State men’s and women’s teams will host Southwest Minnesota State (Jan. 8 and 9), Wayne State (Jan. 29 and 30), Minnesota State-Mankato (Feb. 5 and 6) and Upper Iowa (Feb. 19 and 20).
They will play on the road against Minnesota-Duluth (Jan. 2 and 3), Sioux Falls (Jan. 15 and 16), Augustana (Jan. 22 and 23) and Concordia (Feb. 12 and 13).
Winona State is “currently evaluating attendance policies for home contests and more information will be available in the coming weeks,” according to a release.
NFL
Steelers expect Roethlisberger to play
PITTSBURGH — The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers expect to have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger available when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Roethlisberger is one of four Steelers who have spent the week in self-quarantine as part of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins all participated virtually this week due to contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus.
While McDonald is definitely out, Roethlisberger and the others practicing virtually will be OK to play provided they continue to test negative for COVID-19.
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Friday he anticipates Roethlisberger to be cleared in time for what Tomlin described as an extended walk-through practice on Saturday.
MLB
Gooden gets year probation
FREEHOLD, N.J. — Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been sentenced to a year of probation in connection with a drug arrest in New Jersey in 2019.
Gooden appeared before a judge in a virtual proceeding on Thursday. He had pleaded guilty in August 2019 to one count of cocaine possession stemming from a traffic stop in June 2019.
Gooden’s car was stopped by police in Holmdel, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) from New York, for failure to maintain a lane and driving too slow, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office.
Two plastic baggies allegedly containing cocaine were found in Gooden’s car.
Gooden’s guilty plea last year afforded him the chance to avoid prison if he completed a drug rehabilitation program. At Thursday’s sentencing, state Superior Court Judge Vincent Falcetano said a recent evaluation found Gooden to have made significant progress “and it’s hard to believe that it’s really the same person,” the Asbury Park Press reported.
“I understand that my recovery has to come first,’’ the 55-year-old Gooden told the judge Thursday. “This has saved my life.’’
The ex-pitcher won the National League Cy Young Award while with the Mets in 1985 and was a member of the Mets’ 1986 World Series championship team. He also played for the New York Yankees.
He was suspended from baseball for part of the 1994 season and all of the 1995 season after testing positive for cocaine.
NBA
Haslem returning to Heat
MIAMI — Udonis Haslem announced Friday that he’s returning for an 18th season with the Miami Heat, and left the door open for extending his career after that.
Only five NBA players have spent a career of that length with one franchise. Dirk Nowitzki spent 21 years with Dallas, Kobe Bryant 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Duncan spent 19 with San Antonio, John Stockton spent 19 with Utah and Reggie Miller spent 18 with Indiana.
Haslem doesn’t play regularly and hasn’t for years: He got into just four games last season and has scored 76 points in the last four seasons combined. His impact on the team comes from what he says and does in the locker room, and that’s why Heat coach Erik Spoelstra lobbied for Haslem to come back.
“He’s just an incredible rock of stability and leadership and mentorship,” Spoelstra said during the NBA Finals last month. “That’s at all levels. It’s not just to our young players. It’s to our veteran players. And he provides just great guidance and mentorship to this head coach as well. I love him.”
So will this be the end?
“Spo told me don’t answer that question,” Haslem said at his announcement, held inside one of the Subway restaurants he owns in South Florida. “Spo said we’ll continue to talk about it.”
By NBA rule, the Heat cannot negotiate with Haslem until Nov. 20 and the earliest he can sign his new contract — his ninth with the Heat — is Nov. 22. It’ll be a one-year deal worth $2,564,753.
Haslem’s next appearance for the Heat will make him the oldest player in franchise history. His final appearance this past season was Aug. 14, at 40 years and 66 days old. That’s three days younger than Juwan Howard was when he played his final Heat game on April 17, 2013.
