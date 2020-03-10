La Crosse Children's Museum to host Fairytale Ball
La Crosse Children's Museum to host Fairytale Ball

The Children's Museum of La Crosse will be transformed into a fairy tale scene March 27 for the first Fairytale Ball fundraiser.

The event, which runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m., will include Fairy Godmother's Fairy Hair Boutique, a meet-and-greet with princes and princesses, a royal dance floor, treats prepared by Western Technical College's culinary pathways students and visits to Shrek's swamp, Jack's beanstalk, Hansel & Gretel's house and Sherwood Forest.

Costumes are welcome but not required. Registration is requested and tickets cost $10 per person for museum members and $15 per person for non-members. Visit funmuseum.org or call 608-784-2652. All ages are welcome.

