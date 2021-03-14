La Crosse Common Council candidate Q&A: District 7

Some pressing issues in District 7 include the flood plain, roads and maintaining our bluff areas and wildlife. Some streets in La Crosse are deemed state roads and not local government. If we work smart, I believe it would be possible to implement some road and infrastructure utility projects in tandem with state projects to save money. As far as La Crosse as a whole goes, we need to help our small businesses get up and running. I am proud of the variety and ingenuity that our small businesses bring and they help make La Crosse one of the best places to live in Wisconsin. I would like to see the city take turns highlighting our many small businesses to hopefully attract more customers. It would also be important to increase events at the La Crosse Center through collaboration with our neighbors in the region. More events held at the La Crosse Center would be a big boost to our economy as well as continue to attract people to our great city.