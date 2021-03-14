La Crosse Common Council candidate Q&A: District 7

The Tribune recently sent a questionnaire to candidates running for the seven open La Crosse Common Council seats this spring.
Here are responses from the candidates running for District 7:
Mac Kiel
Age: 32
Education: Bachelor’s in degree in educational studies from Viterbo University, currently finishing up Master of Arts in servant leadership at Viterbo
Occupation: Admissions coach at Western Technical College
Why are you running for council, and when did you decide to seek a spot?
I decided to run for city council in early November and was able to submit my papers on Nov. 30! I am passionate about serving others and want to help to make La Crosse an amazing community for all people. I want to bring my values to the table and help to empower my constituents. I will continue to have an open dialogue with the community to better understand the decisions that I am making and the impact they will have. I feel strongly about making a positive impact on my community and working towards long-term, ethical solutions.
What is the most pressing issue for District 7, and what will you do to address it if elected?
The old Kmart site is a huge deal, as it should be for my district. I will continue to listen to my constituents about their wants and needs. I have heard their concerns and I will push to make this space mixed-use to best help all in our district. This is a prime spot of land that we need to be sure fits with the community while gaining tax revenue.
Victoria McVey
Age: 63
Education: I graduated from Stillwater High School and attended 916 Vo Tech in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, which is now Century College.
Occupation: I have had multiple careers but the most recent was as a district manager for U.S. Bank where I led a team of bank branches in the Chicago and Milwaukee area. My success centered around team-building and collaboration with our customers to grow our business while watching expenses and remaining fiscally conservative.
Why are you running for council, and when did you decide to seek a spot?
My purpose in running for council is to keep La Crosse one of the best places to live in Wisconsin for all of us today and for my grandchildren and all future generations. The decision to run for the council was weighing heavily on my mind for some time with the division over politics and the pandemic being a huge factor. This is a bipartisan position and I believe we can all work together to create a better city. I love La Crosse and all it has to offer and I threw my hat in the ring just before the deadline for the opportunity to serve the people in my district. While I have not been in a city job in the past, I believe my background and work experiences have equipped me with the skills necessary to do a great job for those I represent.
What is the most pressing issue for District 7, and what will you do to address it if elected?
Some pressing issues in District 7 include the flood plain, roads and maintaining our bluff areas and wildlife. Some streets in La Crosse are deemed state roads and not local government. If we work smart, I believe it would be possible to implement some road and infrastructure utility projects in tandem with state projects to save money. As far as La Crosse as a whole goes, we need to help our small businesses get up and running. I am proud of the variety and ingenuity that our small businesses bring and they help make La Crosse one of the best places to live in Wisconsin. I would like to see the city take turns highlighting our many small businesses to hopefully attract more customers. It would also be important to increase events at the La Crosse Center through collaboration with our neighbors in the region. More events held at the La Crosse Center would be a big boost to our economy as well as continue to attract people to our great city.
