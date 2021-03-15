La Crosse Common Council candidate Q&A: District 8

The Tribune recently sent a questionnaire to candidates running for the seven open La Crosse Common Council seats this spring.
Here are responses from the candidates running for District 8:
Mackenzie Mindel
Age: 28
Education: Master of Arts in social innovation and sustainability leadership, Bachelor of Arts in philosophy, environmental studies and Chinese
Occupation: Former director of development and community impact, job loss due to COVID-19
Why are you running for council, and when did you decide to seek a spot?
I’m running because through my educational, professional and life experiences, I offer unique skills and approaches to facilitate the co-creation of solutions that have a real chance at sustainable change. I’m a lifelong Coulee Region resident, and have spent the last 10 years active in the community. I’ve volunteered, served on boards of directors, attended college at UW-L, worked for nonprofits and for profits, and built strong relationships in the community. I’ve lived in District 8 as a renter in the Washburn Neighborhood, where I met my husband, and we bought a house in the Weigent-Hogan Neighborhood in 2017 and welcomed our first baby in 2020. I put myself through college as a first generation student, receiving a B.A. in philosophy, environmental studies and Chinese. I then commuted to Madison to earn my master’s in social innovation and sustainability leadership with advanced certifications in facilitation and conflict resolution. For the last 10 years, I’ve devoted my educational, professional and personal time to understanding how to create effective solutions to complex problems. After losing my job due to COVID-19, I learned firsthand the struggles our community is facing. After much consideration, I decided in November to run because I bring unique skills to help address some of our most pressing issues in a way that meaningfully engages everyone in the decision making process. I am running to bring new perspectives as a young mom and to show my daughter that women belong in all levels of government.
What is the most pressing issue for District 8, and what will you do to address it if elected?
The most pressing issue I hear from voters is the lack of affordable housing and its causes and implications on high property taxes, maintaining housing stock, urban poverty, urban sprawl, economic instability, and the cumulative effects on the environment. My masters in social innovation and sustainability leadership trained me to see issues as interconnected systems within our economic, environmental, social and cultural landscapes. If elected, I will initiate and facilitate more meaningful engagement with all members of our community to co-create effective solutions alongside our exceptional city employees. I will work to better understand our assumptions of the causes of issues in order to make decisions that make La Crosse a safe, healthy, fun, culturally diverse, civically engaged and economically and environmentally resilient place for everyone.
La Crosse has 1,000 acres of developable land, but it’s land use and development patterns have favored spread out, socially disconnected, economically insolvent, and environmentally inefficient design. Balancing present day needs with future goals, I will address the lack of affordable housing by: 1. Facilitating community-driven approaches to identify assets and needs, to better inform our comprehensive plan; 2. Increasing density while enhancing the existing character of neighborhoods by favoring form based code; 3. Mitigating homelessness by addressing its causes and removing regulatory and legal barriers to developing affordable and supportive housing; and 4. Creating innovative opportunities that support residents in investing and maintaining properties, and removing barriers that prevent people from qualifying for rental units and bank accounts, and saving for down payments.
Samuel Deetz
Age: 23
Education: Bachelor’s degree in urban studies from the University of Minnesota
Occupation: Sales associate
Why are you running for council, and when did you decide to seek a spot?
I chose to run for council for a number of reasons. I was born and raised here in the Washburn Neighborhood and was fortunate to grow up in such a wonderful location. On my journey to receiving a bachelor’s degree in urban studies, I learned a great deal about cities and how they function. Based on this knowledge, I decided that I wished to help La Crosse prosper and continue to provide our current and future residents a place to be proud of. Ever since I completed my urban studies degree, I had considered running for council, however I did not make a final decision until the fall of last year.
What is the most pressing issue for District 8, and what will you do to address it if elected?
The most pressing issue for District 8, and the city at large, is our current suburban pattern of development, begun in the post-war period. Prior to this, we had a traditional pattern of development, which is still evident in downtown and our core neighborhoods. The traditional development pattern is characterized by a compact, walkable form, where a variety of homes and local businesses are located in close proximity. This was the result of hundreds of years of incremental experimentation and development undertaken by regular people looking to improve the city. In contrast, the suburban development pattern is characterized by a sprawling car scaled city, where cars create distances that are unwalkable. Neighborhoods and shopping centers are built at the outskirts by large scale developers, while our core neighborhoods see disinvestment and decline. Infrastructure costs are greater and the tax base is smaller. Detroit was an early adopter of the suburban auto-centric development pattern and has suffered as a result. By continuing down this path, we will see a similar result to Detroit. Alternatively, we can return to the traditional development pattern that La Crosse excelled at up until the post-war period. We have the necessary ingredients to create a prosperous, safe, sustainable city for everyone. We no longer have to ask how much taxes will be raised, or what services will be cut, we must instead change the third variable, the current pattern of development.