La Crosse Common Council candidate Q&A: District 8

Samuel Deetz

I chose to run for council for a number of reasons. I was born and raised here in the Washburn Neighborhood and was fortunate to grow up in such a wonderful location. On my journey to receiving a bachelor’s degree in urban studies, I learned a great deal about cities and how they function. Based on this knowledge, I decided that I wished to help La Crosse prosper and continue to provide our current and future residents a place to be proud of. Ever since I completed my urban studies degree, I had considered running for council, however I did not make a final decision until the fall of last year.

The most pressing issue for District 8, and the city at large, is our current suburban pattern of development, begun in the post-war period. Prior to this, we had a traditional pattern of development, which is still evident in downtown and our core neighborhoods. The traditional development pattern is characterized by a compact, walkable form, where a variety of homes and local businesses are located in close proximity. This was the result of hundreds of years of incremental experimentation and development undertaken by regular people looking to improve the city. In contrast, the suburban development pattern is characterized by a sprawling car scaled city, where cars create distances that are unwalkable. Neighborhoods and shopping centers are built at the outskirts by large scale developers, while our core neighborhoods see disinvestment and decline. Infrastructure costs are greater and the tax base is smaller. Detroit was an early adopter of the suburban auto-centric development pattern and has suffered as a result. By continuing down this path, we will see a similar result to Detroit. Alternatively, we can return to the traditional development pattern that La Crosse excelled at up until the post-war period. We have the necessary ingredients to create a prosperous, safe, sustainable city for everyone. We no longer have to ask how much taxes will be raised, or what services will be cut, we must instead change the third variable, the current pattern of development.