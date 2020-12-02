La Crosse convicted in federal court for distributing methamphetamine

A 37-year-old La Crosse man has been sent to federal prison after being arrested in La Crosse on drug charges. James Dean was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 10½ years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to federal prosecutors, Dean fled a traffic stop in La Crosse on Feb. 5 and led police on a short foot pursuit. He ran full speed into a picnic table and flipped it into the air before officers arrested him after a short struggle.

Police searched Dean and found multiple bags containing 58 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun. Police also searched the vehicle in which Dean was a passenger and found 219 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside of a laptop case.

In imposing the sentence, Peterson noted the amount of drugs recovered and circumstances of the arrest. He said Dean had compiled a “really horrible” criminal history, including over 20 felony convictions, and that he was involved in selling a significant amount of methamphetamine in the La Crosse area.

The charges against Dean were a result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

