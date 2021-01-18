La Crosse County adds 53 COVID-19 cases Monday

La Crosse County recorded 53 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
DHS reported 122 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 30.29%.
The county has averaged 43.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 44 on Sunday and 66.86 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 11,078, which grows to 11,655 when including probable cases.
Of Monday’s cases, seven were people ages 0-9, 11 were people ages 10-19, four were people in their 20s, 10 were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, four were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, four were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Monday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 25.48%, down from 26.55% on Sunday and 34.82% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.44%, down from 31.61% on Sunday and 34.72% a week ago.
Total positivity climbed to 18.93%, up from 18.79% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 67.
Statewide, Wisconsin health officials on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths due to the coronavirus, all but two of which were in Milwaukee County.
The update lifted the number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 5,470. The death count is the 23rd highest in the country overall and the 32nd highest per capita at nearly 102 deaths per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
Officials said 1,083 of the of the 5,132 COVID-19 tests processed in the last day came back positive, increasing the total number of cases to 522,877. A total of 491,962 cases, or about 94%, are considered recovered.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has remained mostly constant around 2,558 per day, researchers said. One in every 325 people in Wisconsin tested positive in the past week.
