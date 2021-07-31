La Crosse County Am: Annie Balduzzi wins third straight women's championship

ONALASKA — Annie Balduzzi lined up for her final tee shot and knew she could play any way she wanted.
The University of Sioux Falls golfer understood that focus on the 18th hole of The Golf Club at Cedar Creek had to be maintained, but Balduzzi likes to play the shot with an aggressive swing and aim.
“I always choose the risky shot,” Balduzzi said with a smile. “I did that today, but once I saw the ball hit the ground, I felt a lot better. I just had to worry about getting to the green in regulation and finishing.”
Balduzzi finished her round on Saturday with a 78, and that made her the La Crosse County Women’s Amateur Golf Championship as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse champion for the third straight year.
She not only became the first women’s golfer to win the tournament three years in a row, she became the first to win it three times. Balduzzi’s 78 was six shots better than runner-up Barb Hegenbarth, seven ahead of Kaitlyn MacCharles and eight lower than her sister, Allison Balduzzi.
Seven other players have won the championship flight on two occasions, and Balduzzi joined that group last season.
The round on Saturday, she said, was fun, and the same goes for the tournament.
“I always look forward to golfing in this tournament,” said Balduzzi, who helped Aquinas High School win a WIAA Division 2 state championship in 2017. “The field seems to change up every year, and it was nice to play with the group I was in this year.
“It was nice to play against Kaitlyn, who was a teammate of mine, it was fun to have my sister there, and Barb is someone I’ve played against the last few years.”
Balduzzi shot a 3-over 39 on the front nine and 4-over 39 on the back. MacCharles also shot a 39 on the front, but Balduzzi carved out a three-shot lead over the first four holes after the turn and extended it from there.
Hegenberth overtook MacCharles for second place by shooting par to counter MacCharles’ triple bogey on the final hole.
MacCharles also golfed on the Blugolds’ championship team and competes now at Division II Upper Iowa University. Balduzzi’s Sioux Falls team is also Division II.
They now turn their attention to the fall college season, and Balduzzi said she will set that up by competing in a Sanford Futures Tour event in Sioux Falls this week. But the college season is a bit different for Balduzzi than other golfers with the career path she has chosen.
“I won’t be able to go to many of the tournaments in the fall because I am a nursing major,” Balduzzi said. “My clinical (hands-on or hospital experience) is on Mondays, and that conflicts with a lot of our tournaments, which are mostly Sunday-Monday-Tuesday or Saturday-Sunday-Monday.
“We have five (meets) scheduled, and I might be able to do one or two.”
The college golf season continues in the spring and holds its championship events in April and May.
The County Amateur series of tournament continues with the Kwik Trip Seniors Championship on Sunday at Forest Hills Golf Course. The Men’s Amateur Golf Championship as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse will take place at Cedar Creek and Drugan’s Castle Mound on August 7 and 8.
MCILQUHAM WINS FLIGHTED: Stacey McIlquham emerged victorious with a net score of 71 and won a six-player flighted field.
McIlquham beat Terry Ziegelbauer by two shots, the group of Lynda Johnson, Cathi Baus and Terry Thomas by three and Diane C. Pintz by six.