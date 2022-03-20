La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Hoffman vs. Cornforth for District 19

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As will be published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 19 are below.

Hubert Hoffman

Age: 55

Education: 4 years at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Occupation: Software engineer

Political experience: Holmen School Safety Committee, Town of Onalaska Ordinance Committee, La Crosse County Board, Lake Onalaska Protection and Rehabilitation District, Onalaska Citizens Police Academy

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

For the past six years, District 19 has been left without representation. Our County Board supervisor has missed almost 40% of the county meetings. We deserve, and need, a supervisor who will attend the meetings and represent everyone in the district, not just those who agree with his political and ideological beliefs. If the people in the district give me a seat at the table, they can be assured I will attend the meetings and represent everyone, just as I did when previously on the County Board.

We have had ten overdose deaths in La Crosse County this year and we are still in the first quarter. What we have been doing for the last six years isn’t working. We need new leadership at the county level to help combat the methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and violence that is streaming into our beautiful county.

Factcheck: According to the La Crosse County Clerk’s office, during this term, Supervisor Cornforth has attended about 85% of the La Crosse County Board meetings and about 97% of business meetings of the Planning, Resources and Development Committee which he serves on.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

Our friends and neighbors in the town of Campbell (French Island) don’t have safe drinking water. This is a classic example of when government should step in and provide the essential public safety services our community needs to survive. The County Board allocated $5,000 for a clean water ballot referendum but, made their priority for these federal tax dollars to be things like Equity, Green Energy, and additional building renovations. We should be using those tax dollars for safe, clean drinking water, roads, bridges and supporting our local law enforcement.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

When I was on County Board, I collaborated with the other board members and residents throughout La Crosse County. Together, we were able to secure County funding for the restoration of the Fred Funk Boat Landing in the town of Onalaska. We worked on trying to get the village of Holmen to use the city of La Crosse sanitary sewer which would have reduced contaminants in Lake Onalaska. Unfortunately, that did not come to fruition, but we were trying. Although I did not support moving the La Crosse County Administrative Center, once the County Board made the decision, I attended the extra meetings and collaborated with the other board members to try and keep the project on time and on budget.

My opponent takes the people’s money and misses almost 40% of the County meetings. Collaboration is difficult, if not impossible, when my opponent is never in the room. Improving collaboration starts with attending the meetings and communicating with others on the board and in the community. My record shows I attended the meetings, collaborated with County Board members, county staff and members of the community, and I pledge to do so in the future.

I look forward to representing the people of District 19.

Editor’s note: See above factcheck.

Rick Cornforth (i)

Age: 44

Education: Bachelor of Science, Viterbo University

Occupation: Executive clinical account manager

Political experience: County Board supervisor since 2016, Executive Committee, Chair Planning, Resources & Development, Chair Sustainable La Crosse Commission

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I’m a collaborator and I believe more can be accomplished when we work together. When I initially was deciding if I would run for County Board in 2016, I attended meetings and was not seeing that from the representation my district had at the time. An aspect I enjoy about serving on the County Board is that it is a non-partisan position which permits me to look at every issue and make a thoughtful decision about what’s best for the people of my district and La Crosse County as a whole.

I’m always looking for how we can balance the immediate needs of the county with our long-term plan. Through my tenure in county government, I understand that I can’t just say, “Fix our roads.” Roads are surely a priority as they are critical for our county’s infrastructure, and it’s important that our leaders understand the process, schedule and funding mechanisms.

I also like to keep an eye on the future. I was previously the chair of the Sustainable La Crosse Commission and recognize the importance of addressing climate change. Renewable energy projects are becoming more affordable as technology improvements increase payback for systems. However, their costs still create a capital expense that many homeowners, agricultural professionals, and businesses are unable to cover. Currently, La Crosse County spends approximately $850,000 annually on electricity expenditures alone. I support reducing our energy usage to reduce greenhouse gases and improve air quality, while also saving taxpayers money with a lesser reliance on fossil fuels.

I hope by earning my constituents’ votes, we will continue to see economic progress and recovery in the years to come while maintaining programs and services that benefit so many residents.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

We have a county-wide problem with homelessness, and the concern spans beyond those living in Houska Park and the Econo Lodge. There are struggling families and individuals living in every municipality within our county. Teachers and police officers have shared situations of students living in cars or on friend’s sofas. This is not simply a city of La Crosse issue. To tackle this, we must address the contributing factors.

Mental health and substance abuse issues were made worse for many during the pandemic. A portion of this ARPA funding could be invested in programs to help those in need for counseling and rehabilitation to get them healthy. Mental health and substance abuse are also contributing to increased crime in our county. Recognizing the vital role law enforcement has in protecting our community, I want to be sure they have the resources needed to de-escalate incidents when an individual is has a mental health episode or drug addiction, for everyone’s safety.

Affordable housing is another contributor to homelessness and therefore I would support funding to meet our county’s housing needs. The proposal being considered is to make a one-time investment in two projects that would provide safety and stability to families and individuals experiencing homelessness. Data from La Crosse County Hospitals show that 200 older adults are currently waiting to be discharged to a long-term care facility. I support improvements to Hillview Health Care Center to address the growing needs for specialized care of older adults in our communities with dementia and other psychiatric conditions.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

More than ever, it’s important that we look at where services can be shared to not only improve quality and reliability but also save taxpayer money. An example is the Memorandum of Understanding between the village of Holmen collaborating with the city of La Crosse on fire service. I believe the county should similarly look at where more collaboration could lead to improved services and tax savings.

Clean water is essential for our personal health and economic growth. It’s important that we work together with all residents of La Crosse County to send a collective message to Madison to express our need for state and federal funding to help assist with clean up and access to new clean water sources for those impacted by PFAS and other water contaminants.

Increasingly frequent and often severe flood events in La Crosse County have exposed inadequate and stormwater infrastructure. When these systems are overwhelmed by flood waters, residential, rural, and commercial properties are damaged, and runoff pollutes waterways. In some situations, stormwater systems need to be retrofitted, in others, less complex repairs and upgrades are needed. Smaller municipal governments often lack the financial resources to invest in these necessary upgrades. I would support more collaboration here.

Finally, I would like to see our county partner with all school districts to provide mental health services and substance abuse concerns to all school districts. Collaboration of professional advocates and resources amongst the county’s school districts would only make these programs more impactful and beneficial.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.