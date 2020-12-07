La Crosse County Circuit Court charges

The following people were recently charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Emily Eastman, 22, Prairie du Chien, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police responded Dec. 3 to a report of an overdose in the city of Onalaska. After she was taken to a La Crosse hospital, she informed police she had needles in her pocket. Police determined that one of the needles contained methamphetamine. Eastman was released Dec. 4 on a $1,000 signature bond.

Rick Glen Roquet, 36, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Dec. 2 trespassing complaint and found Roquet inside a fenced area at Don’s Towing. A search of Roquet reportedly found three plastic baggies containing 2.1 grams of methamphetamine. He was released Dec. 3 on a $1,000 signature bond.

A criminal complaint has been filed against the following person:.

Jay I. Wolman, 39, La Crosse, is accused of forgery. According to the complaint, Wolman attempted to a pass six counterfeit $100 bills Nov. 24 at a Walgreen’s on West Avenue in La Crosse. He has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Jan. 7.

