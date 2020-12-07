 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court charges
judge court gavel
iSTOCK

The following people were recently charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Emily Eastman, 22, Prairie du Chien, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police responded Dec. 3 to a report of an overdose in the city of Onalaska. After she was taken to a La Crosse hospital, she informed police she had needles in her pocket. Police determined that one of the needles contained methamphetamine. Eastman was released Dec. 4 on a $1,000 signature bond.

Rick Glen Roquet, 36, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Dec. 2 trespassing complaint and found Roquet inside a fenced area at Don’s Towing. A search of Roquet reportedly found three plastic baggies containing 2.1 grams of methamphetamine. He was released Dec. 3 on a $1,000 signature bond.

A criminal complaint has been filed against the following person:.

Jay I. Wolman, 39, La Crosse, is accused of forgery. According to the complaint, Wolman attempted to a pass six counterfeit $100 bills Nov. 24 at a Walgreen’s on West Avenue in La Crosse. He has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Jan. 7.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

