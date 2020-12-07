La Crosse County Circuit Court charges

The following people were recently charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Emily Eastman, 22, Prairie du Chien, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police responded Dec. 3 to a report of an overdose in the city of Onalaska. After she was taken to a La Crosse hospital, she informed police she had needles in her pocket. Police determined that one of the needles contained methamphetamine. Eastman was released Dec. 4 on a $1,000 signature bond. Rick Glen Roquet, 36, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Dec. 2 trespassing complaint and found Roquet inside a fenced area at Don’s Towing. A search of Roquet reportedly found three plastic baggies containing 2.1 grams of methamphetamine. He was released Dec. 3 on a $1,000 signature bond.
A criminal complaint has been filed against the following person:.
Jay I. Wolman, 39, La Crosse, is accused of forgery. According to the complaint, Wolman attempted to a pass six counterfeit $100 bills Nov. 24 at a Walgreen’s on West Avenue in La Crosse. He has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Jan. 7.
Jeffery D. Stellick, 36, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police responded to a retail theft complaint at Target in Onalaska, where Stellick was allegedly found with a gem baggie containing methamphetamine. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.
Andre C. Lodoen, 23, La Crosse, was charged with possession of a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Walmart on Mormon Coulee Road for a theft complaint and detained Lodoen, who was allegedly found with .6 grams of heroin and .2 grams of methamphetamine. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
William G. Ives, 40, La Crosse, was charged with strangulation/suffocation and intimidation of a victim. According to the criminal complaint, Ives put his hands around a woman's neck during an argument while the two were inside a parked car Nov. 10 in La Crosse. The complaint also says Ives took the woman's phone after she told him she was calling police. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond with a no-contact order.
Yano W. Gipson, 47, Holmen, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the complaint, Gipson put his right hand around a woman's neck during a Nov. 10 altercation in Holmen. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond with a no-contact order.
A criminal complaint has been filed against Richard Wendell Dobyns for fifth-offense drunk driving. The complaint says he registered a blood-alcohol level of .246 while operating a vehicle Nov. 6 on Interstate 90 in Onalaska.
Kara R. Kiesow, 31, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Kiesow was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over July 7 by La Crosse police on Car Street. A search of Kiesow allegedly found a brown substance in a plastic bag later identified as heroin. She has an initial appearance set for Nov. 13.
Bret M. Richert, 35, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Richert was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by La Crosse police Nov. 9 on Mormon Coulee Road. Police searched Richert and allegedly found .7 grams of heroin, .4 grams of methamphetamine and 1.3 grams of ecstasy.
Xavier U. Kay Valent, 26, no permanent address, was charged with substantial battery. According to the criminal complaint, Valent broke a man's nose with a single punch during a Nov. 7 altercation at a Johnson Street residence in La Crosse. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Michael David Mitton, 28, Holmen, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the complaint, the owner of a GMC Yukon had left the keys in the ignition Nov. 8 and saw Mitton enter the vehicle and drive away from a Caledonia Street address in La Crosse. The vehicle was recovered three hours later parked outside a West Salem residence. Mitton was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Thomas E. Chadwell, 54, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Chadwell was pulled over Oct. 30 in West Salem and found with 1.3 grams of methamphetamine. Judge Gloria Doyle ordered a $1,000 signature bond, but Chadwell remained in the La Crosse County Jail on a state Department of Corrections bond.
