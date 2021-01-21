 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court feloneis
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Cameron K. Coleman, 35, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Coleman was found with a bag containing a small amount of methamphetamine after a Jan. 15 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Peng Lor, 23, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Lor was found with 0.2 grams of methamphetamine after a Jan. 19 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Felony criminal complaints have been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against the following people:

Daron J. Seib, 29, La Crosse, is accused of stalking. According to the criminal complaint, Seib pursued a woman at her workplace and residence multiple times in violation of a no-contact order. A warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 14.

James L. Blackburn, 58, La Crosse, is accused of a sex offender registry violation. According to the criminal complaint, Blackburn was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 1996 and has a lifetime obligation to comply with the Sex Offender Registration Program. The complaint says Blackburn became non-compliant when he failed to notify authorities of an address change. His whereabouts were unknown when the complaint was filed Jan. 11.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

