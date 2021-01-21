La Crosse County Circuit Court feloneis

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Cameron K. Coleman, 35, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Coleman was found with a bag containing a small amount of methamphetamine after a Jan. 15 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Peng Lor, 23, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Lor was found with 0.2 grams of methamphetamine after a Jan. 19 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Daron J. Seib, 29, La Crosse, is accused of stalking. According to the criminal complaint, Seib pursued a woman at her workplace and residence multiple times in violation of a no-contact order. A warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 14.