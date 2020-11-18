 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
The following person was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Jeffery D. Stellick, 36, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police responded to a retail theft complaint at Target in Onalaska, where Stellick was allegedly found with a gem baggie containing methamphetamine. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

Criminal complaints were filed against the following people:

Alexander J. Devine, 28, La Crosse is accused of two counts of uttering a forgery. According to the complaint, Devine used a stolen check to deposit $1,000 in a bank account Sept. 27 and attempted to cash a stolen check for $500 Sept. 28. An arrest warrant for Devine was issued Nov. 16.

Steven L. Sage, 56, Onalaska, is accused of uttering a forgery. According to the complaint, he attempted to pass a $100 counterfeit bill Sept. 21 at Kwik Trip in West Salem. He has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Dec. 17.

Terry John Kliscz, 56, Mindoro, is accused of possession of methamphetamine. According to the complaint, he was found with one gram of methamphetamine after police were called Oct. 9 to a suspicious person complaint at Quillin’s in the town of Campbell. He has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Dec. 8.

