La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following person was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Jeffery D. Stellick, 36, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police responded to a retail theft complaint at Target in Onalaska, where Stellick was allegedly found with a gem baggie containing methamphetamine. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

Criminal complaints were filed against the following people:

Alexander J. Devine, 28, La Crosse is accused of two counts of uttering a forgery. According to the complaint, Devine used a stolen check to deposit $1,000 in a bank account Sept. 27 and attempted to cash a stolen check for $500 Sept. 28. An arrest warrant for Devine was issued Nov. 16.

Steven L. Sage, 56, Onalaska, is accused of uttering a forgery. According to the complaint, he attempted to pass a $100 counterfeit bill Sept. 21 at Kwik Trip in West Salem. He has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Dec. 17.